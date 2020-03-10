Video

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects Corstorphine + Wright Architects

New artist's impressions offer a first look at a multi-screen cinema and state-of-the-art bowling alley which are due to open at a leisure and retail park near Colchester next year.

What the entrance to the new cinema could look like once completed Picture: THE LIGHT CINEMA What the entrance to the new cinema could look like once completed Picture: THE LIGHT CINEMA

National chain The Light, which has 10 cinemas across the UK, has been named as the firm operating the new cinema, set to create an estimated 70 jobs at Tollgate Village in Stanway.

The multiplex will showcase both mainstream and independent films - including live theatre, music, opera and ballet screenings, and have an adjoining bowling alley.

This latest step means the first work on the £70million development, which was subject to a long planning battle with detailed plans approved in November 2019, could be completed by 2021.

Daniel Watts and Jayne Gee, directors of Stanway-based Tollgate Partnership Limited, said: 'We are delighted to have reached agreement with The Light.

What the cinema screens could look like Picture: THE LIGHT CINEMA What the cinema screens could look like Picture: THE LIGHT CINEMA

'We have been on the lookout for some time for the right company to work with, that would match our aspirations.

'We were blown away by The Light's Stockport cinema and after meeting the co-founder, Keith Pullinger, we knew immediately that this was the perfect operator for Tollgate Village.

They added: 'The Light is exciting, innovative and forward-thinking brand and they understand our vision for the area.

'We have had approaches from other leisure operators, restaurateurs and retailers for Tollgate Village and hope to be in a position to announce more brilliant news soon.'

The Babylon bar at another The Light cinema Picture: THE LIGHT CINEMA The Babylon bar at another The Light cinema Picture: THE LIGHT CINEMA

The purpose-built cinema and bowling development are set to form the heart of the leisure hub on the south of Tollgate West.

A nearby plaza will also include restaurants and shops - while the other two development zones on the site will include upgrading facades of the existing shops at Tollgate Retail Park, new units and facilities on the former Sainsbury's site.

These will be the main shopping areas and will also include a promenade and a green pedestrian link to the southern leisure site.

Keith Pullinger of The Light said: 'We are extremely excited to be coming to Tollgate Village. Having thoroughly investigated the market, we are confident Tollgate Village is the ideal place for The Light - it is a superb, fully accessible location, with a wide range of public and private transport links, car parking and a host of restaurants already operating at Stanway.'

'The cinema experience we offer is second to none in terms of screens, sound, projection and seats.

'This, together with our kitchen, bar and the full-sized bowling offer, means we provide the complete evening out for families and people of all ages.'