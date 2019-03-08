More than a thousand homes without power after huge storm sweeps in

A number of power cuts are being dealt with across Suffolk Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Archant

Hundreds of homes are without power after a massive storm swept across Suffolk and Essex

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harwich was the first to feel the force of the storm before it worked its way up the coast and into Suffolk.

The power cuts were reported after huge thunderstorms crawled across the county at around 9pm this evening.

Homes in Ipswich, Holbrook, Kesgrave, Bildeston, Woolpit, Elmswell, Melton, Woodbridge, Coddenham and Westerfield are known to be without power.

You may also want to watch:

UK power networks say that the cuts have been caused by faults in high voltage overhead electricity lines which engineers have been called to fix.

Areas known to have power losses include

- 950 homes in 20 postcodes including south parts of Ipswich, Holbrook, Kesgrave, Bildeston, Woolpit and Elmswell.

- 280 homes around Melton and Woodbridge

- 160 homes are without power in the Coddenham and Westerfield areas.