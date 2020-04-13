Dramatic pictures capture stunning lightning storm over Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 11:21 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 13 April 2020
The sunny Easter weather took a turn for the worst last night as a huge thunderstorm lit up the skies of Suffolk, bringing hailstorms and thunder.
Readers have been sending in their pictures of last night’s thunderstorm, despite the county recording its hottest day of the year so far.
On Sunday, April 12 highs of 24.2C were recorded in Santon Downham, near Brandon – a stark contrast to the evenings weather, which saw huge lightning bolts and thunderstorms spread across the county.
Stunning photographs and videos captured the Easter Sunday storm, with skies turning shades of pink and grey, particularly in north Suffolk and south Norfolk.
The lightning strikes were captured in Halesworth, Oulton Broad, Sudbury, Lowestoft and in Ipswich.
But after some beautifully warm and sunny days, today’s temperatures could only reach 10-11C inland but just 7-8C on the coast.
