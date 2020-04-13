Gallery

Dramatic pictures capture stunning lightning storm over Suffolk

This stunning picture of the lightning was taken over Great Cornard, near Sudbury. Picture: JOHN FITCH JOHN FITCH

The sunny Easter weather took a turn for the worst last night as a huge thunderstorm lit up the skies of Suffolk, bringing hailstorms and thunder.

Beautiful lightning strike @ oulton Suffolk pic.twitter.com/L2lpQQrfpm — Jc (@jcsuffolk111) April 12, 2020

Readers have been sending in their pictures of last night’s thunderstorm, despite the county recording its hottest day of the year so far.

On Sunday, April 12 highs of 24.2C were recorded in Santon Downham, near Brandon – a stark contrast to the evenings weather, which saw huge lightning bolts and thunderstorms spread across the county.

Stunning photographs and videos captured the Easter Sunday storm, with skies turning shades of pink and grey, particularly in north Suffolk and south Norfolk.

Another striking lightning bolt lit up the skies on Sunday evening. Picture: DEBZ MADEIRA Another striking lightning bolt lit up the skies on Sunday evening. Picture: DEBZ MADEIRA

The lightning strikes were captured in Halesworth, Oulton Broad, Sudbury, Lowestoft and in Ipswich.

But after some beautifully warm and sunny days, today’s temperatures could only reach 10-11C inland but just 7-8C on the coast.

EAST: Here's a loop of the lightning as thunderstorms spread across the region during Easter Sunday afternoon and evening - courtesy of @Blitzortung_Org.

Spot the change in direction of travel, from ENE to E then eventually ESE as the steering winds changed... ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8Bc8TIHweE — Dan Holley (@danholley_) April 13, 2020

