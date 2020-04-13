E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dramatic pictures capture stunning lightning storm over Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:21 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 13 April 2020

This stunning picture of the lightning was taken over Great Cornard, near Sudbury. Picture: JOHN FITCH

This stunning picture of the lightning was taken over Great Cornard, near Sudbury. Picture: JOHN FITCH

JOHN FITCH

The sunny Easter weather took a turn for the worst last night as a huge thunderstorm lit up the skies of Suffolk, bringing hailstorms and thunder.

Readers have been sending in their pictures of last night’s thunderstorm, despite the county recording its hottest day of the year so far.

On Sunday, April 12 highs of 24.2C were recorded in Santon Downham, near Brandon – a stark contrast to the evenings weather, which saw huge lightning bolts and thunderstorms spread across the county.

Stunning photographs and videos captured the Easter Sunday storm, with skies turning shades of pink and grey, particularly in north Suffolk and south Norfolk.

Another striking lightning bolt lit up the skies on Sunday evening. Picture: DEBZ MADEIRAAnother striking lightning bolt lit up the skies on Sunday evening. Picture: DEBZ MADEIRA

The lightning strikes were captured in Halesworth, Oulton Broad, Sudbury, Lowestoft and in Ipswich.

But after some beautifully warm and sunny days, today’s temperatures could only reach 10-11C inland but just 7-8C on the coast.

Did you take any photos or video of last night’s storm?

Angela Hatwell captured this picture of the lightning on Sunday evening in Norwich Road, Lowestoft. Picture: ANGELA HATWELLAngela Hatwell captured this picture of the lightning on Sunday evening in Norwich Road, Lowestoft. Picture: ANGELA HATWELL

Angela Hatwell captured this picture of the lightning on Sunday evening in Norwich Road, Lowestoft. Picture: ANGELA HATWELLAngela Hatwell captured this picture of the lightning on Sunday evening in Norwich Road, Lowestoft. Picture: ANGELA HATWELL

