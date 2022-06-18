Lily Hammond: the Suffolk artist hoping to bring 'positive change'

Lily Hammond said she wants to use her work bring "positive change" across Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk artist hopes to use her work to bring "positive change" to the county.

Lily Hammond, 23, was born in Ipswich but has spent most of her life in Debenham.

"Suffolk's art scene might be tucked away but there is a wealth of creativity in the county", she said.

"Ipswich has got massive potential. With the right encouragement, the town could be made into an even more beautiful place.

"There's a lot of talent that just needs to be nurtured."

Despite having a love for art from an early age, Lily joined college with aspirations of being a dermatologist.

"At high school, I loved art. It was my highest grade.

"But I decided to take science and maths A-Levels at college.

"After a while, I realised I needed to do what I really loved, not what would make the most money.

"Within a month, I had switched onto the art course."

Lily said her decision to follow this path was heavily influenced by her family, who always encouraged her to do what she loved.

She said: "Where a lot of families would tell their kids to just earn money, mine always let me be myself.

"My mum in particular is very creative anyway.

"She's always been my inspiration."

A large amount of Lily's work focuses on influential women of colour, which she hopes could serve to inspire younger generations.

"Everyone needs someone to look up to and it's so important to feel represented", she said.

"Being a woman of colour, I never grew up seeing anyone like me in the art community.

"I paint a lot of inspirational women of colour because it's important for young people to see someone who looks like them doing amazing things.

"They need to know it's achievable to do these things despite any adversity you may face in life."

Despite being only 23, Lily's work has been sold in both Europe and the United States.

She now plans to leave Debenham and move to Ipswich - where she helped create this summer's new Waterfront murals, and where she will take her business, UWU Studio.

"I'm going to continue working out in the community.

"I'd like there to be more art and more opportunities for artists in Ipswich and I'd love to be a part of that development.

"I want to continue educating and creating more equal representation across Suffolk.

"Any positive change I could make would mean it's all been worthwhile."