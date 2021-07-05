Police concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl
Published: 5:23 PM July 5, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are appealing for help in the search for a teenager who has been reported missing from her home in Sudbury.
Lily Stephenson was last seen at around 8am on Saturday and she was reported missing to police later that day.
She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and has long, dark brown hair.
It is not known what she was last seen wearing.
Lily has links in Ipswich and officers believe she may be in the town.
Officers are concerned for Lily's welfare and have urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.
