Man arrested after reports of fight outside Suffolk hotel

The Limes Hotel in Needham Market Picture: ARCHANT

Police arrested a man on suspicion of affray following reports of a fight outside a Suffolk hotel.

Officers were called to an incident outside the Limes Hotel, in High Street, Needham Market on Saturday night.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Officers were called just before 11pm to reports of a fight where a man attempted to break up an incident of disorder with people being pushed, punched and grabbed.

"The victim was punched in the face, causing injury amounting to actual bodily harm.

"The 18-year-old male sustained a chipped tooth, a nose bleed and slight swelling to his left eye.

"The victim did not request hospital treatment."

A 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and suspicion of possession of a class A drug. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released under investigation.