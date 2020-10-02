‘Rare and kind soul’ - family’s heartfelt tribute to woman who died in crash

Linda Franklin died in Colchester following a collision on August 27 Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Archant

The family of a woman who died in a collision with a car in Colchester have described her as a “rare and kind soul”.

Linda Franklin, 39, died after being struck by a Ford Escort in Avon Way at around 6pm on Thursday, August 27.

A 23-year-old man was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

Ms Franklin’s family said in a statement: “Linda was a wonderful sister, aunt and friend.

“Even though she was the youngest of three sisters, she had a strong character always wanting to protect us from the world.

“She was there when we needed her and supported us through some very difficult times, regardless of what she was going through. She was a rare and kind soul.

“Linda leaves a gaping hole in our lives, which will never be filled. But we will always remember her infectious laugh, her love for us and all our happy memories of being together.

“We love you Lin.”

Detectives from Essex Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Ms Franklin’s death.

Senior Investigating Officer Inspector Mark Fraser said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who saw Linda on, or in the area of, Charles Pell Road prior to 6pm on August 27.

“We’re also interested in speaking to anyone who saw a silver Audi A3 in the area following the collision, which would have had damage to the front of the vehicle.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who lives in, or was driving through the area and has dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage.

David Jankovic, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident that resulted in Ms Franklin’s death.

He pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 29 to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

A further case management hearing will take place on November 6 and Jankovic was remanded in custody.

A trial date has been provisionally set for February 22.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives in their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting reference incident 1005 of August 27.