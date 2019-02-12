Sunny

Woman charged with alleged bomb hoaxes appears in court

PUBLISHED: 15:34 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 14 February 2019

Linda Goodswin, of Drake Road, Sudbury, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on attempted robbery and bomb hoax charges Picture: ARCHANT

Linda Goodswin, of Drake Road, Sudbury, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on attempted robbery and bomb hoax charges Picture: ARCHANT

A woman has appeared in court charged with allegedly sending bomb hoxes and attempted robbery.

Linda Goodswin, of Drake Road, Sudbury, also appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich charged with possession of a kitchen knife in a public place after being arrested in Market Hill, Sudbury on Wednesday (February 13).

While in custody following her arrest, she was also connected to the alleged two bomb hoaxes, sent to Suffolk Constabulary and the William Wood Care Home in Sudbury on February 4 and February 5 respectively.

Goodswin, 50, appeared in the court in a blue jumper and spoke to confirm her name, age and address at the start of the hearing.

She entered no plea as her case will now be heard at Ipswich Crown Court.

Magistrate Simon Ilett denied her bail, remanding her in custody while she waits for her hearing at Ispwich Crown Court on March 14.

