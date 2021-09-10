Concern after 55-year-old woman reported missing

Published: 7:24 AM September 10, 2021

Linda Hales has been reported missing from Coddenham, near Needham Market - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 55-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Coddenham.

Linda Hales was last seen at 2pm on Thursday in the School Lane area of the village near Needham Market.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build with shoulder length blonde hair and green eyes.

Linda was last seen wearing a light blue walking jacket, blue jeans, black/blue walking boots and carrying a dark coloured backpack.

Family and officers are appealing for help in locating Linda and have asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.