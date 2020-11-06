Missing 51-year-old found by police
PUBLISHED: 16:24 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 06 November 2020
Archant
Suffolk police have found a missing 51-year-old woman from Ipswich.
Linda Hussain was last seen in Bristol Road in Ipswich at 8.30am this morning and was last spoken to at 10.45am today.
Police were concerned for her welfare but she has since been found.
