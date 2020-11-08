Housebuilder gives youth football team £500 for new kit

Linden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMES Archant

Stowupland Falcons’ under-12s team has been given £500 by Linden Homes to buy new football kit to last for for the next two seasons.

The developer, which is building homes at Oak Farm Meadow in Stowupland, gave the money after the club was forced to cancel many of its activities last season because of Covid-19, affecting its income.

Pete Mayhew, chairman of Stowupland Falcons Football Club - which has more than 300 members across 20 adult and youth teams - said: “Our fantastic club operates purely with volunteers, so to have the generous sponsorship from Linden Homes is a huge boost to the club and to the under-12s youth team.

“As you can imagine we had to cancel many of our activities in the season just gone, which affected our revenue, so the sponsorship of our under-12s’ kit by Linden Homes means the world and as a club we cannot thank them enough.

“The under-12s are absolutely over the moon.”

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director for Linden Homes Eastern, said: “It is a great privilege and important for us to be able to sponsor community sports teams like the Stowupland Falcons Football Club and give back to the communities in which we build.

“Stowupland Falcons FC has players from across the local area and we’re extremely pleased to have been able to provide the U12s team with a smart new kit for the next two seasons and wish them every success in the season ahead.”