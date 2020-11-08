E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Housebuilder gives youth football team £500 for new kit

PUBLISHED: 13:04 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 08 November 2020

Linden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMES

Linden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMES

Archant

Stowupland Falcons’ under-12s team has been given £500 by Linden Homes to buy new football kit to last for for the next two seasons.

Linden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMESLinden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMES

The developer, which is building homes at Oak Farm Meadow in Stowupland, gave the money after the club was forced to cancel many of its activities last season because of Covid-19, affecting its income.

Pete Mayhew, chairman of Stowupland Falcons Football Club - which has more than 300 members across 20 adult and youth teams - said: “Our fantastic club operates purely with volunteers, so to have the generous sponsorship from Linden Homes is a huge boost to the club and to the under-12s youth team.

You may also want to watch:

“As you can imagine we had to cancel many of our activities in the season just gone, which affected our revenue, so the sponsorship of our under-12s’ kit by Linden Homes means the world and as a club we cannot thank them enough.

Linden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMESLinden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMES

“The under-12s are absolutely over the moon.”

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director for Linden Homes Eastern, said: “It is a great privilege and important for us to be able to sponsor community sports teams like the Stowupland Falcons Football Club and give back to the communities in which we build.

“Stowupland Falcons FC has players from across the local area and we’re extremely pleased to have been able to provide the U12s team with a smart new kit for the next two seasons and wish them every success in the season ahead.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drug gangs and ‘pop-up brothels’ could target Sizewell C workforce

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Watch! Offside... Or offside? Town bow out of FA Cup, here are the highlights

Town go out of the FA Cup to a late goal

Housebuilder gives youth football team £500 for new kit

Linden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMES

Incredible act of kindness as vandalised baby memorial is given make-over

Young people from Inspire Suffolk's Prince's Trust Team Programme helped restore Holywells Park's Tree of Remembrance, which was vandalised earlier this year.Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK