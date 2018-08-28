Delays on Greater Anglia lines out of Ipswich

Rail delays have been announced by Greater Anglia Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

Early morning commuters will not be happy as Greater Anglia announced several delays due to an earlier trespass incident.

The trainline made the announcement via social media this morning, telling passengers that all lines had reopened at Stowmarket following the incident.

However several lines have been delayed.

The 6.16am from Ipswich to Cambridge is currently running 28 minutes behind schedule.

This train will terminate at Bury.

The 6.54am from Ipswich to Cambridge was cancelled.

The 7.03am from Stowmarket to London Liverpool Street will now go from Manningtree.

Whilst the 7.44am from Cambridge back to Ipswich now starts at Bury St Edmunds.

An additional carriage has been added to the 7.24 service to Cambridge from Ipswich town.

Stay with us for all of your rail updates.