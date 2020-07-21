Teenagers arrested after man has ‘substance’ thrown in face

Police rushed to the scene after a man had an unknown liquid thrown in his face Picture: CONNOR CORNELL Archant

Three teenagers have been arrested after a man had an unknown liquid thrown in his face in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened in the car park at the St Olaves Precinct in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The incident happened in the car park at the St Olaves Precinct in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police said the incident happened in the car park of the St Olaves Precinct, in St Olaves Road, shortly after 6.40pm on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover a man in his 20s had suffered minor injuries after having liquid thrown in his face.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and a cordon put in place as inquiries were launched.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and an 18-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said: “The investigation is still at an early stage but police believe the parties involved are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the community.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/41323/20.