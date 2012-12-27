E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Daughter, 10, who died of brain tumour inspires mum’s marathon challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:51 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 22 June 2020

Lisa Bell, from Exning, is raising money for EACH after her daughter was treated at the charity's Milton hospice Picture: BELL FAMILY

Lisa Bell, from Exning, is raising money for EACH after her daughter was treated at the charity's Milton hospice Picture: BELL FAMILY

Archant

A mum, whose daughter tragically died aged just 10 from a brain tumour, has raised more than £2,600 for the children’s hospice which cared for her.

Sophie was just 10 years old when died from a brain tumour Picture: BELL FAMILYSophie was just 10 years old when died from a brain tumour Picture: BELL FAMILY

Lisa Bell, from Exning, set herself the challenge of running every day this month for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) after the charity’s Milton facility cared for her daughter, Sophie, in her final few weeks.

Sophie was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour, a malignant tumour that can sometimes spread to other parts of the brain, in February 2012.

As her condition began to deteriorate, Sophie began visiting EACH’s hospice in Milton, Cambridgeshire, along with her mum, her father Andrew and younger brother Isaac.

The family temporarily moved into the hospice for several weeks to avoid having to make long journeys for Sophie’s end-of-life care.

Andrew, Lisa and Isaac have fundraised in memory of Sophie since her tragic death Picture: BELL FAMILYAndrew, Lisa and Isaac have fundraised in memory of Sophie since her tragic death Picture: BELL FAMILY

Sophie passed away on December 27, 2012.

MORE: Hospice ‘blown away’ by running club’s 4,712km fundraising odyssey

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Bell has since dedicated much of her time fundraising for good causes in honour of her daughter, including raising a mammoth £120,000 for the Brain Tumour Research charity over the years.

With the coronavirus pandemic cutting much of EACH’s income, Mrs Bell decided her next fundraising effort would be in support of the hospice which cared for her “very special” daughter Sophie.

She hopes to have run a total of 100 miles by the end of the month.

Mrs Bell said: “Sophie could get a smile and a conversation out of anyone and everyone she met. She was sporty, loved school and loved her friends.

“Staying at EACH was Sophie’s choice. She felt warm, safe and comfortable and so did we. It was like a big soft blanket was wrapped around us and we felt loved and cared for.

“They became a lifeline for us in the end.

“There was no question, no pushiness, no nothing as we continued to care for our daughter as only we felt we could and they supported us all the way. We owe EACH an incredible debt of gratitude.

“Knowing they are significantly down in revenue due to Covid-19, they are a charity, they aren’t funded by the government, knowing there is a risk of a child not getting the incredible love and care we received, we just can’t ignore it.”

MORE: Otto, 8, grows sunflowers for children’s hospice after sister’s major stroke at 9 months old

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Man bailed following arrest in connection with armed police incident

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

Inquest into death of father-of-three after Pontins arrest delayed

An inquest into the death of Paul Gladwell, 38, who died after an arrest at Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield, has been delayed. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Daughter, 10, who died of brain tumour inspires mum’s marathon challenge

Lisa Bell, from Exning, is raising money for EACH after her daughter was treated at the charity's Milton hospice Picture: BELL FAMILY

Lorry collides with parked vehicle on one-way system

The collision happened in Girling Street, Sudbury at approximately 1.50pm - but an update provided at 4pm shows the area has now been cleared. Picture: STEVE HALL