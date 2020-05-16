E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could you be sitting on a fortune in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 May 2020

Is your name on this list of unclaimed estates? If so, you could be sitting on a fortune here in Suffolk. Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Thousands of pounds could be waiting for people in Suffolk as dozens of estates remain unclaimed – use our searchable table to see if your name is on the list.

When someone dies with no will or no named next-of-kin, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless property, which is also known as bona vacantia.

It can be anything, such as buildings, money or even personal possessions and you could be entitled to a share of these if you have a deceased relative on the list.

HM Treasury takes care of this property and produces a spreadsheet, which is updated daily, showing which legacies have not yet been claimed and are therefore open for family members.

Many have been on the list for years and the vast majority are believed to be people who died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors or single people.

You can use our searchable tables in this story to find out if your surname is on the list of those who either died or were born here in Suffolk.

The list of names, which was last updated on Friday, May 15, shows 53 people who died in Suffolk, in towns including Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe.

Meanwhile, 14 names on the list died here in Suffolk, in towns including Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.

The government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate - meaning you must act quickly to make a claim.

When making a claim you’ll be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

You might also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

However if you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate - for example if you lived together or once cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim visit the government’s website.

