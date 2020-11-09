E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Family ‘shaken up’ after lit firework smashes through window of home

PUBLISHED: 15:29 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 09 November 2020

A firework was launched at a property in Barham, smashing through its front window. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A firework was launched at a property in Barham, smashing through its front window. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A family in Barham had a lucky escape when a lit firework smashed through their front window but failed to explode.

A firework was launched at a property in Barham, smashing through its front window. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are investigating after a lit firework hit a thatched property in Sharpstone Street late last night.

Kristina Webb, whose home was damaged, said the incident was “very scary” for her family and they are all “shaken up” by what has happened.

“There was an almighty crash and a big flash of light,” she said. “But luckily we have thick curtains, which we believe stopped the firework (a rocket) from coming into the front room.

“I can’t believe anyone would do such a thing, especially to a cottage with a thatch roof.”

A firework was launched at a property in Barham, smashing through its front window. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSA firework was launched at a property in Barham, smashing through its front window. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have today been on scene following up various avenues from nearby CCTV footage and getting information from residents. They are treating the incident as criminal damage as no fire was caused by the lit firework.

A spokesman said: “We received the report at 11.30pm last night that a lit firework had hit the window of a property in Sharpstone Street.

“The firework caused the window to break, but did not explode inside the property. Police attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

Luckily, the firework did not cause any further damage to the property and no fire was caused.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/64987/20.

