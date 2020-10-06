Lit fireworks thrown from moving car at shops

Police say they are “thankful” no-one was hurt after lit fireworks were thrown from a moving car at shops in Little Clacton.

Officers say that on both Saturday, September 19 and Saturday, September 26, at around 7.30pm, fireworks which were alight were thrown from a moving car onto the forecourt of shops in Harwich Road and The Street.

The fireworks exploded, but thankfully no-one reported being hurt and no damage was caused.

Pc Sam Harris, from the Clacton Community Policing Team, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnesses either of the incidents or has any information about who is responsible to get in contact with us.

“Thankfully no-one was hurt but we need to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

“We also want to find those responsible so that we can hold them accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police through the force’s website.

Witnesses can call 101, quoting crime reference 42/156241/20, or can report information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.