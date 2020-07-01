E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Unprecedented’ levels of litter spark weekend-long clean-up

PUBLISHED: 15:42 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 01 July 2020

Debbie Bartlett, left, has organised a 'litter-free long weekend' starting on Friday Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETT

Debbie Bartlett, left, has organised a 'litter-free long weekend' starting on Friday Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETT

DEBBIE BARTLETT

Litter-picking volunteers will be spending the upcoming weekend cleaning up Felixstowe after seeing “unprecedented” levels of waste in the last few weeks.

Litter-Free Felixstowe often clean the town's beach Picture: RACHEL EDGELitter-Free Felixstowe often clean the town's beach Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Litter-Free Felixstowe will be out and about in the town from Friday to Monday, amid recent reports of a surge in rubbish being dumped across Suffolk as the lockdown eases and more people leave their homes.

Environmental activist Debbie Bartlett founded the group in 2018 and has frequently organised clean-ups among volunteers to rid the town of waste.

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions have prevented the group from meeting, but they have decided to spend the weekend clearing up in smaller, socially-distant groups.

Mrs Bartlett said she has been shocked to discover the amount waste around the town in the last few weeks - with takeaway food packaging a common discovery.

She said: “I have never seen it so bad. Someone had even called it ‘feral Britain’.

“We have seen plastic wrappers and cans all over the beach recently.

You may also want to watch:

“As a group, we haven’t been able to meet up. I have been lending my equipment out and people have been cleaning up rubbish on their daily walks. “We see it on the news every single day - it has become quite a hot topic.

“We can all do something to help. We’re hoping that people see our presence, children see what we’re doing and are inspired by it. I’m just trying to inspire younger people.

“Let’s try and look after our area.”

Council bosses have also urged visitors to the Suffolk coast to clean up after themselves ahead of a pubs, restaurants and arcades reopening on ‘Super Saturday’.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “East Suffolk has some of the most beautiful beaches and rural areas in the country and as some restrictions are lifted, we want our residents to be able to enjoy these areas safely.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in litter - especially from takeaway and fast food businesses.

“There is no excuse for littering. We appreciate that bins may be filling up more quickly and we are doing all we can to empty bins as often as possible. If a bin is full, please look for another or take your rubbish home.”

MORE: Childrens’ book aimed at taking care of environment released

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents voice anger as essential school bus service scrapped

Janine Edgar lives in Hadleigh with her son Jonty, who travels to Colchester Grammar School on the 971 bus service. Picture: JANINE EDGAR

New barber shop to open at popular gym

Live Fit Gym in Manningtree is opening a new barber shop, as owner Jack Cardy partners up with barber Nathan Lawrence. Picture: JACK CARDY

New drive-thru Burger King approved for Ipswich

Burger King will join Anglia Retail Park after planning permission was agreed by Ipswich Borough Council for a new drive-thru unit. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Colchester Zoo to open all buildings and play areas from July 4

Families can visit all the indoor animal enclosures from July 4 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN