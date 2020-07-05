E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Volunteers clean town after ‘unprecedented’ levels of waste reported

PUBLISHED: 19:07 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:20 05 July 2020

The Peverley family joined in with Litter-Free Felixstowe's clean-up Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Peverley family joined in with Litter-Free Felixstowe's clean-up Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Nearly 100 people have spent the weekend cleaning up Felixstowe after ‘unprecedented’ levels of waste were discovered around the town as coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased.

Organiser of the Litter Free Felixstowe group, Debbie Bartlett. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOrganiser of the Litter Free Felixstowe group, Debbie Bartlett. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Volunteers from the Litter-Free Felixstowe group have been out with their litter pickers and rubbish bags after the amount of waste dumped in the area reportedly skyrocketed in recent weeks.

The group, started by Felixstowe resident Debbie Bartlett two years ago, is frequently seen cleaning up mess at the town’s landmarks, such as the beach and pier.

They have not been able to meet as a group for several months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with Mrs Bartlett becoming increasingly frustrated with rubbish being dumped in the area - with takeaway food packaging a common find.

Prior to the event, she said the levels of waste in Felixstowe were “unprecedented” and higher than ever seen before the lockdown came into effect in March.

Children ready to clean up the beach in Felixstowe Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren ready to clean up the beach in Felixstowe Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In response, Mrs Bartlett arranged for volunteers to spend Friday to Monday cleaning up the town in small groups, all while respecting social distancing guidelines.

The event proved to be a family affair and even had a special guest in Mr Bean, portrayed by Nigel Dixon.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Feral few’ blamed for rise in littering in Suffolk

Nigel Dixon, in character as Mr Bean, joined in the effort Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNigel Dixon, in character as Mr Bean, joined in the effort Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More visitors were expected to visit Felixstowe at the weekend - with pubs, restaurants and cafes being allowed to reopen on what was dubbed Super Saturday.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for the environment, had already urged people to be responsible with their waste and warned there was “no excuse” for littering.

Mrs Bartlett said she hopes the presence of the litter pickers on what was a busy weekend would convey the message that littering is not acceptable under any circumstance.

She said: “I’m amazed by how many people have been out and about. People have really stepped up over the weekend.

The Litter-Free Felixstowe group regularly meet up to clean the town Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Litter-Free Felixstowe group regularly meet up to clean the town Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Lots of people have stopped us in Felixstowe and asked how to join and get involved. It has been wonderful and we got a lot of ‘thank you’ messages from people passing.

“This weekend has made a massive difference. Some of the parts of the town now look immaculate.

“We owe a massive thank you to everyone who has stepped up. Litter is still a problem, but the town is looking better.”

MORE: ‘Unprecedented’ levels of litter spark weekend-long clean-up

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Inmates treat jail like holiday camp’ – ex-prisoner’s claims on life at open prison

A former inmate has spoken out over security and drugs issues at Hollesley Bay, Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stunning collection of supercars gather on Felixstowe seafront

A McLaren on display at the supercar meet in Felixstowe Picture: Andy Jacklin

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

How campsites in Suffolk will look after receiving green light to reopen

Guy and Maria Hindley reopened The Croft Campsite on Super Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN