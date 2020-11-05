E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Love where you live’ - litter picker on mission to clean Felixstowe even in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 November 2020

Debbie Bartlett, the founder of Litter-Free Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Debbie Bartlett, the founder of Litter-Free Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

‘Love where you live’ - that is the message Felixstowe environmental activist Debbie Bartlett is sending to Suffolk residents on her mission to rid the county of harmful waste.

Mrs Bartlett frequently organises meet-ups to rid the town of litter Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMrs Bartlett frequently organises meet-ups to rid the town of litter Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mrs Bartlett is the founder of Litter-Free Felixstowe, a group with hundreds of members that meet up every few weeks and gets to work on cleaning up the seaside town.

She started the group in November 2018 after being inspired by the work of naturalist and historian Sir David Attenborough and the BBC’s Blue Planet documentaries, which highlight the impact litter can have on wildlife and the environment.

On arranging the group’s first litter picking event, Mrs Bartlett, who lives in Felixstowe, feared her plea for help would be ignored - but she was delighted to see the response from the community.

She said: “It all came about after the Blue Planet series.

The group boasts members both young and old Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe group boasts members both young and old Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“As the year progressed, there was so much plastic on the beaches that needed cleaning up. I was pleasantly surprised by how many people turned up to help.

“You always worry if people don’t turn up, but they came in their droves.”

Litter-Free Felixstowe began to arrange meet-ups every few weeks and months, gaining a reputation for their efforts in ensuring the town’s many beauty spots and landmarks, such as the beach, pier and woodlands, remained clean.

The group has also begun wearing matching T-shirts and holding competitions in the town to help spread the message and increase visibility.

But March’s coronavirus lockdown forced meet-ups to be cancelled for the next few months, with social gatherings banned.

MORE: ‘Unprecedented’ levels of litter spark weekend-long clean-up

As restrictions began to be lifted at the start of the summer, people began flocking back to resorts such as Felixstowe - with the sudden increase in litter becoming a cause for complaint for many residents.

Mrs Bartlett said: “During lockdown the beaches and everywhere around Felixstowe were immaculate, it was lovely.

“But immediately post-lockdown it was really bad. People were going out, eating fast food and takeaways in the open air when the weather was nice.”

In response, Mrs Bartlett organised an army of volunteers to spend the first weekend in July cleaning up the resort, all while following guidelines on gatherings and social distancing.

The group’s first event in several months, which coincided with ‘Super Saturday’ and the reopening of pubs and restaurants, attracted around 100 people armed with bags and litter pickers.

You may also want to watch:

The success of the event prompted Mrs Bartlett to organise another meet-up just over a month later, when dozens of volunteers set to work tackling the litter issue in Felixstowe’s Grove woodlands.

Litter-Free Felixstowe has proved to be a family affair in the two years since its creation having attracted members of all ages, with the size of the group allowing volunteers to tackle many different parts of Felixstowe at once.

However, the recent introduction of the second lockdown has forced any upcoming plans to be scrapped as once again we batten down the hatches and stay home to curb the spread of the disease.

Despite this, Mrs Bartlett hopes people will still be able to do their bit independently, working to tidy up the resort as they go about their daily exercise.

MORE: Childrens’ book aimed at taking care of environment released

Mrs Bartlett is a firm believer in educating about the impact litter can have on the environment, having penned two childrens’ books on the issue in the last year.

Her second book - titled ‘Just One World’ - was written during the first lockdown and aims to encourage children to remember the condition of the environment while people were at home for a prolonged period.

Mrs Bartlett added: “The group isn’t just about litter picking - it’s about educating people about the issue.

“We’re trying to get that hopeful message across. In these difficult times, there are some positives.

“We’re covering a much, much wider area. People have just been so brilliant. I can’t praise them enough.

“The main message is to love where you live.”

Mrs Bartlett’s efforts over the last couple of years have not gone unrecognised by community leaders.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Debbie is wonderful by being unique in her enthusiasm and organisational skills.

“Her work for Felixstowe makes such a difference.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest coronavirus infection rates show drops across Suffolk

Coronavirus infection rates have dropped in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Significant difference’ in Covid-19 rates between Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals with Nick Hulme chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT). Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich MP: Lockdown must end on December 2 - and there can’t be any more

Day one of the second lockdown in the centre of Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

What you need to know about visiting Suffolk recycling centres in second lockdown

People in Suffolk will still be able to use recycling centres through the November lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Council making 60% cut in single-use plastics as half a million items removed from use

Ipswich Borough Council is reducing its single-use plastic consumption by 60%, including at its Grafton House office. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN