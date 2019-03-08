Last orders! Final chance to back community purchase of historic Suffolk pub

Campaigners are hoping to buy the Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A group hoping to bring a disused Suffolk pub is hoping for a final push on its fundraising efforts this weekend.

Villagers in Little Bealings are hoping to buy the The Admiral's Head pub, which last opened its doors in 2012.

The building has remained empty ever since and has since been listed as an asset of community value.

The pub went up for sale in May with the community being given the six months to put a bid together to take over the Admirals Head.

Last month, a group, known as the Friends of the Admirals Head, launched a fundraising campaign to buy the disused pub back for the community by offering shares for the community to buy.

Since its initial launch the group has raised £70,000 with pledges of money having come from all over the county.

With only days left of the fundraising campaign the group are hoping to push past the £100,000 mark before the weekend is out.

A spokesman for the Friends of the Admirals Head group said: "We're really encouraged to have received support from more than 100 people pledging over £70,000 in the past month.

"We've had pledges not just from the villages around the pub, but also from Woodbridge, Kesgrave, Martlesham and further afield in Felixstowe and Ipswich.

"We are hopeful that we can push this up to £100,000 in time for when we submit our bid on the 23rd of November. This is a chance to become a part-owner of a community pub in the heart of the beautiful Fynn Valley.

"We're also thrilled to have received support from parishes who are backing our bid to buy, refurbish and reopen the pub."

Those interested in backing the pub have until Sunday to submit their pledges and can do so through the group's website.