E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Last orders! Final chance to back community purchase of historic Suffolk pub

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 17 November 2019

Campaigners are hoping to buy the Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Campaigners are hoping to buy the Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A group hoping to bring a disused Suffolk pub is hoping for a final push on its fundraising efforts this weekend.

Villagers in Little Bealings are hoping to buy the The Admiral's Head pub, which last opened its doors in 2012.

The building has remained empty ever since and has since been listed as an asset of community value.

The pub went up for sale in May with the community being given the six months to put a bid together to take over the Admirals Head.

Last month, a group, known as the Friends of the Admirals Head, launched a fundraising campaign to buy the disused pub back for the community by offering shares for the community to buy.

You may also want to watch:

Since its initial launch the group has raised £70,000 with pledges of money having come from all over the county.

With only days left of the fundraising campaign the group are hoping to push past the £100,000 mark before the weekend is out.

A spokesman for the Friends of the Admirals Head group said: "We're really encouraged to have received support from more than 100 people pledging over £70,000 in the past month.

"We've had pledges not just from the villages around the pub, but also from Woodbridge, Kesgrave, Martlesham and further afield in Felixstowe and Ipswich.

"We are hopeful that we can push this up to £100,000 in time for when we submit our bid on the 23rd of November. This is a chance to become a part-owner of a community pub in the heart of the beautiful Fynn Valley.

"We're also thrilled to have received support from parishes who are backing our bid to buy, refurbish and reopen the pub."

Those interested in backing the pub have until Sunday to submit their pledges and can do so through the group's website.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Football club receives donations after pitch vandalism

Stowupland Falcons first team manager Mark Dye (left) with Malcom Birt and club secretary Julie Eves Picture: DAN LLOYD

Technical fault closes bridge for second time in a week

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck in the upright position and closed in both directions following a technical fault on Thursday Picture: Lowestoft Central

Motorcyclist in hospital in critical condition following collision

A man is in a critical condition this morning following a collision on Sands Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police step up patrols near Needham Market in response drug dealing fears

Reports of county lines activity near Needham Market train station made to Mid Suffolk District Councillor Mike Norris (pictured) has prompted a response from the police. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Dangerous conditions in Malta, a riot at Lazio and a trip behind the Iron Curtain - the story of Town’s early days in Europe

Ipswich Town captain Mick Mills, left, before the game with Lazio in 1974. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists