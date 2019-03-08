E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Community battling to save pub after seven years of closure

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:00 19 September 2019

Ellie Hopkins outside the Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Ellie Hopkins outside the Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A Suffolk pub which has been closed for over seven years could be re-opened by the community.

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings closed its doors in 2012 with the building remaining empty ever since.

During the intervening time the building has been listed as an asset of community value, meaning that it is seen to have a social importance in the local community.

As such when the pub went up for sale in May, the community had the right to express an interest in bidding for the pub. It then has six months to put a bid together, including a business case for the running of the pub.

However, at the end of this time - November 23 in the case of the Admiral's Head - the owners have no obligation to accept the bid presented by the community.

A group known as the Friends of the Admiral's Head has been put together to co-ordinate the bid for the pub and sell shares to help fund the purchase.

"The number of pubs that are closing is astounding," said Ellie Hopkins, member of the Friends of The Admiral's Head group.

"I grew up here. I have memories of the village coming together for events.

You may also want to watch:

"We have lost that heart of the village."

Mrs Hopkins said that so many local villages no longer had an asset to their name and so it was important that Little Bealings was able to keep the pub.

The group hope to offer food at the revived restaurant as well as events for local residents.

They also hope that the pub will be able to act as community hub for older residents living in the area by helping to reduce social isolation.

An application was made last year to change the building into housing, but it was refused by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council.

Planning officers disagreed with an assessment that the site was no longer financially viable as a pub, as the business had not been put up for sale since its closure.

"There was a huge number of objections to the change of use," said Mrs Hopkins.

The group will now be hosting a meeting on October 10 at Bealings Village Hall where those interested in buying a share in the pub will be able to find out more about the group's plans.

Drop in sessions will be taking place between 6.45pm and 7.15pm and 7.45pm and 8.15pm.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Is this the most bashed bridge in Suffolk?

The low bridge at Needham Market has been 53 times in the last five years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14-year-old girl sexually assaulted by men in alleyway

An assault has taken place in an alleyway in Haverhill between Horace Eves Close and Withersfield Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Drivers dice with death by weaving through level crossings

A black hatchback is forced to swerve after using Manningtree level while the red lights were flashing. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

WATCH: Previously unseen footage of field where Vicky Hall’s body was found

The driver of the van then gets out and enters the field, appearing to look around at the ground near the entrance Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists