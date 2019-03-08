Heavy Showers

More garden break-ins as police call on shed owners to stay vigilant over thefts

PUBLISHED: 05:30 18 June 2019

Gardens and allotments across Suffolk have been targeted by an unknown number of offenders. Picture: ARCHANT

Gardens and allotments across Suffolk have been targeted by an unknown number of offenders. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Shed thefts across Suffolk are leaving victims stumped after coats, food and low value items were taken from public and private gardens.

Three garden shed burglaries in the village of Little Bealings, close to Lodge Road and The Street, were reported to police, all happening on the night of June 4 and June 5.

Three garden sheds were broken into, with nothing taken from two of them and a blue coat snatched from another.

Police are keen for any information relating to suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time but the motive for the break-ins remains unclear.

Advising homeowners on how to keep their buildings safe, a spokesman said: "Lock all doors and remove the keys before leaving the house.

"Never leave spare keys in an open place. Be aware, burglars know all the usual hiding places so never leave a spare key under the doormat or under a garden gnome.

"And don't leave equipment and tools lying around that can be used by burglars to break into your home, such as hammers, shovels or gardening tools. Keep ladders locked away and out of sight."

These break-ins are similar in nature to the perplexing thefts from allotments in Hadleigh.

Alan Moyes, 72, of Clopton Gardens, said his shed on Hadleigh's Bridge Street allotments was one of many broken into, but none of his gardening equipment was stolen.

Mr Moyes said: "They're not damaging anyone's crops, they're not taking any vegetables, but they keep breaking into our sheds.

"I've lost a small gas hob, I know other people have lost hand tools, but the total to replace everything can't be more than £50 or so."

He added: "It certainly seems to be getting more frequent though, it's practically every night."

One allotment owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "The news that criminals appear to be targeting allotments is deeply concerning for any tenant.

"Gardeners often invest a lot of time and money in making the best of their plot and to think that there may be thieves out there trying to take advantage is truly shocking.

"I'd urge anyone to keep an eye out for people acting suspiciously around allotments to make sure this crime spree can be nipped in the bud before more people are affected."

