Little Bentley Hall to open doors to public for first time in five years
One of the finest private gardens in East Anglia - and home of the Palmer-Tompkinsons - is opening to the public following a five year hiatus.
Little Bentley Hall, just outside Colchester, is hosting a garden show on the weekend of June 1 and June 2, inviting visitors to explore its stunning scenery.
The gardens, which have not opened to the public since 2014, are the star attraction - including a lake and ancient stew ponds which have been extensively planted with water-loving plants.
There will also be three show gardens available to look around - all up to Chelsea standards - a children’s garden competition, an art show and a silent auction.
More than 60 garden and gift stalls and a range of hot and cold food will also be available.
The event is raising money for a host of charities including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and ABF The Soldiers Charity.
For more information see www.littlebentley.net