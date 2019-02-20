Little Bentley Hall to open doors to public for first time in five years

Little Bentley Hall is opening its gardens to the public on June 1 and 2 Picture: MARK RIVERS Archant

One of the finest private gardens in East Anglia - and home of the Palmer-Tompkinsons - is opening to the public following a five year hiatus.

Visitors will get the chance to explore the stunning gardens Picture: MARK RIVERS Visitors will get the chance to explore the stunning gardens Picture: MARK RIVERS

Little Bentley Hall, just outside Colchester, is hosting a garden show on the weekend of June 1 and June 2, inviting visitors to explore its stunning scenery.

The gardens, which have not opened to the public since 2014, are the star attraction - including a lake and ancient stew ponds which have been extensively planted with water-loving plants.

There will also be three show gardens available to look around - all up to Chelsea standards - a children’s garden competition, an art show and a silent auction.

The private gardens are said to be one of the finest in East Anglia Picture: MARK RIVERS The private gardens are said to be one of the finest in East Anglia Picture: MARK RIVERS

More than 60 garden and gift stalls and a range of hot and cold food will also be available.

The event is raising money for a host of charities including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and ABF The Soldiers Charity.

For more information see www.littlebentley.net