News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Big kids: role playing adventure lets youngsters dress up like parents

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 7:14 PM January 18, 2022
Vet Noah Bennett, 20-months-old, helps a monkey at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vet Noah Bennett, 20-months-old, helps a monkey at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Suffolk children were able to let their imaginations run wild in Thurston thanks to a visit from Little City, which lets them dress up as adults and pretend to do a variety of jobs.

The mobile role play adventure is available for children aged up to six and lets children pretend to be anything from a builder or shopkeeper to a hairdresser or whatever they can think of.

Little City owner, Vicki Fletcher, right, and branch owner Lou Wallis, at their set up in Thurston.

Little City owner, Vicki Fletcher, right, and branch owner Lou Wallis, at their set up in Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Founder Vicky Fletcher said: "It's fun and also developmentally it's wonderful for kids to do, this is how they learn and develop.

"I haven't met a child yet who doesn't like wooden food - they all love the pretend food in the supermarket and pretend café.

Two-year-old Easton Howard shopping at Little City at Thurston with his mum, Jessica. Picture: DENIS

Two-year-old Easton Howard shopping at Little City at Thurston with his mum, Jessica. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"They also love building with the bricks which look real so kids gravitate towards them.

"I'm very keen there's no gender stereotypes - girls will naturally gravitate to the hairdresser - but there's no reason why they won't actually end up on the building site and vice versa for boys."

Lilly Griggs, three, balancing bricks at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lilly Griggs, three, balancing bricks at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

To find out more visit: www.littlecityuk.com

Construction worker, Otto Watson, two, at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Construction worker, Otto Watson, two, at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Lilly Griggs, three, at work in the salon at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lilly Griggs, three, at work in the salon at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Policeman Otto Watson, two, at work in the café at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Policeman Otto Watson, two, at work in the café at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Popi Gorshia, 16-months-old, helping the animals in the vets at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DE

Popi Gorshia, 16-months-old, helping the animals in the vets at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Easton Howard, two, driving a Bentley at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Easton Howard, two, driving a Bentley at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Gracie Mills, one, balancing bricks at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gracie Mills, one, balancing bricks at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Little City owner, Vicki Fletcher, right, and branch owner Lou Wallis, at their set up in Thurston.

Little City owner, Vicki Fletcher, right, and branch owner Lou Wallis, at their set up in Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Laurence Chew, 20-months-old, out in the mail van at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLE

Laurence Chew, 20-months-old, out in the mail van at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Fire fighter, Ada Mills, celebrates her fourth birthday saving animals in the fire truck at Little C

Fire fighter, Ada Mills, celebrates her fourth birthday saving animals in the fire truck at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022


Most Read

  1. 1 Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk
  2. 2 Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month
  3. 3 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
  1. 4 Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month
  2. 5 Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year
  3. 6 Meet the man who has documented the entire history of a Suffolk village
  4. 7 Frustration as temporary traffic lights left in place for nearly a year
  5. 8 Suffolk coastline to feature on BBC Winterwatch
  6. 9 Road closed while fire crews tackle Martlesham blaze
  7. 10 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jemma Chatten

Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk and north Essex's latest Covid infection rates have been revealed

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth is one of the Suffolk towns to go through changes in the last decade

Nostalgia

How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne is disappointed on the final whistle at Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town

Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's Bolton loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon