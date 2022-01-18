Gallery
Big kids: role playing adventure lets youngsters dress up like parents
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
Suffolk children were able to let their imaginations run wild in Thurston thanks to a visit from Little City, which lets them dress up as adults and pretend to do a variety of jobs.
The mobile role play adventure is available for children aged up to six and lets children pretend to be anything from a builder or shopkeeper to a hairdresser or whatever they can think of.
Founder Vicky Fletcher said: "It's fun and also developmentally it's wonderful for kids to do, this is how they learn and develop.
"I haven't met a child yet who doesn't like wooden food - they all love the pretend food in the supermarket and pretend café.
"They also love building with the bricks which look real so kids gravitate towards them.
"I'm very keen there's no gender stereotypes - girls will naturally gravitate to the hairdresser - but there's no reason why they won't actually end up on the building site and vice versa for boys."
To find out more visit: www.littlecityuk.com
