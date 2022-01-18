Big kids: role playing adventure lets youngsters dress up like parents

Gallery

Vet Noah Bennett, 20-months-old, helps a monkey at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Suffolk children were able to let their imaginations run wild in Thurston thanks to a visit from Little City, which lets them dress up as adults and pretend to do a variety of jobs.

The mobile role play adventure is available for children aged up to six and lets children pretend to be anything from a builder or shopkeeper to a hairdresser or whatever they can think of.

Little City owner, Vicki Fletcher, right, and branch owner Lou Wallis, at their set up in Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Founder Vicky Fletcher said: "It's fun and also developmentally it's wonderful for kids to do, this is how they learn and develop.

"I haven't met a child yet who doesn't like wooden food - they all love the pretend food in the supermarket and pretend café.

Two-year-old Easton Howard shopping at Little City at Thurston with his mum, Jessica. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"They also love building with the bricks which look real so kids gravitate towards them.

"I'm very keen there's no gender stereotypes - girls will naturally gravitate to the hairdresser - but there's no reason why they won't actually end up on the building site and vice versa for boys."

Lilly Griggs, three, balancing bricks at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

To find out more visit: www.littlecityuk.com

Construction worker, Otto Watson, two, at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Lilly Griggs, three, at work in the salon at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Policeman Otto Watson, two, at work in the café at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Popi Gorshia, 16-months-old, helping the animals in the vets at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Easton Howard, two, driving a Bentley at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Gracie Mills, one, balancing bricks at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Laurence Chew, 20-months-old, out in the mail van at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Fire fighter, Ada Mills, celebrates her fourth birthday saving animals in the fire truck at Little City at Thurston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022



