'He was my world' - Devastated family pay tribute to collision victim

PUBLISHED: 12:30 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 11 February 2020

Dean Clark's family have paid tribute to an 'adoring father' who wanted the best for his four children. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dean Clark's family have paid tribute to an 'adoring father' who wanted the best for his four children. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man who lost his life following a collision with a van in Little Clacton has been praised as an adoring father to his four children in a heartfelt tribute.

Dean Clark died on Friday, February 7 in The Street, Little Clacton from traumatic chest injuries sustained in the collision.

MORE: Murder probe launched after man dies in collision with van

The 43-year-old's partner said in a tribute that his death has left a "massive hole in our lives and we miss him so much".

She said: "He was a kind, caring man and would always help anyone out if he could.

"He was a very social person and had lots of friends who meant a lot to him.

"He loved and adored his four children and always wanted the best for them.

"Everything he built up and worked for was for them to have a good life.

"They are devastated that their dad has been taken away from them."

The couple were together from when they were teenagers and he was described by his partner as the love of her life and that would "never ever change".

He also left behind a mum, dad and brother who paid tribute by saying they miss him and love him so much.

His partner added: "Life will never be the same without him. His mum said 'he was my world'."

Craig Garton, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton has since been charged in connection with the murder.

The 41-year-old appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 10 and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, April 6.

