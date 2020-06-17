E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman threatens to spit at mother in social distancing row

PUBLISHED: 13:42 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 17 June 2020

A woman has reportedly threatened to spit at a mother walking with her child in Little Cornard Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A woman reportedly threatened to spit at a mother walking with her seven-year-old daughter in an argument over social distancing.

The incident reportedly happened in an alleyway off Prospect Hill, Little Cornard, between 11am and 11.30am Tuesday, June 16.

The mother reported she had been waiting for a couple to walk down the alleyway before moving forward.

However, she was reportedly verbally abused and told to keep a 2m distance, before the woman threatened to spit at her.

Police are now appealing for information to identify the woman, who is described as white and over 50 years of age. She is said to be around 5ft 8in tall and have been wearing a pink or peach-coloured T-shirt and blue trousers.

Those with information which may aid police in their enquiries should contact the force on 101, quoting crime reference 37/33229/20.

