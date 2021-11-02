News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Autumn delight as photographer captures Little Egrets at popular lake

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM November 2, 2021
Little egrets at Needham Lake

A large group of Little egrets, part of the heron family, were spotted at Needham Lake on Monday by a local amateur photographer - Credit: Julie Potter

A passionate amateur photographer from Suffolk has captured some stunning photographs of a large group of Little egrets at popular beauty spot, Needham Lake.

Julie Potter, 51, said she spotted more than a dozen of the white birds, that are part of the heron family, at the lake on Monday morning.

Little egrets at Needham Lake

Little egrets enjoying the sunshine at Needham Lake - photographer Julie Potter said she spotted more than 12 of the birds - Credit: Julie Potter

Miss Potter, who lives in nearby Stonham Parva, said: "We often see two or three Little egrets at the lake as well as two grey herons but this is the biggest group I have seen anywhere. 

"I was told they often spend the winter here and roost at Needham Lake."

Needham Lake

There is plenty of wildlife to be seen at Needham Lake in Needham Market - Credit: Julie Potter

According to the RSPB, Little Egrets were first spotted in the UK in 1989 but are now are a far more common sight in East Anglia. 

You may also want to watch:

Miss Potter, who used to live in Essex, originally took up photography as a hobby to support her daughter's love of bird watching - the pair were regular visitors to RSPB Minsmere. 

Little egret

A Little egret at Needham Lake in Suffolk - Credit: Julie Potter

Her "huge passion for wildlife photography" was one of the key reasons Miss Potter moved to Suffolk. She said: "In lockdown it was a saving grace to be able to get down to the lake early and take some photographs."

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  2. 2 Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award
  3. 3 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
  1. 4 Right-side headache, fortress Adams Park and a style shift
  2. 5 New headteacher has the 'best job in the world'
  3. 6 Man in intensive care after group alleyway attack
  4. 7 County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents
  5. 8 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan
  6. 9 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  7. 10 Woman, 21, sexually assaulted in Saxmundham

Miss Potter said that by sharing her pictures in local photography Facebook groups she hopes to show people "what a lovely place Needham Lake is". She is hoping to set up her own photography page soon. 

Little egret

A Little egret exploring Needham Lake - Credit: Julie Potter

Squirrel Needham Lake

There is lots of wildlife to be spotted and photographed at Needham Lake - Credit: Julie Potter

Swans at Needham Lake

Beautiful swans - a popular sight at Needham Lake in Suffolk - Credit: Julie Potter


Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Video

Man arrested after controlled explosion at Stansted Airport

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The site off Stowmarket Road in Stowupland c ould be developed with 300 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The car caught fire on the A1120 near Earl Stonham

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Two way traffic lights are already in use on Guildhall Lane in Wrentham, but next month the road will be temporarily closed

Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon