Gallery
Autumn delight as photographer captures Little Egrets at popular lake
- Credit: Julie Potter
A passionate amateur photographer from Suffolk has captured some stunning photographs of a large group of Little egrets at popular beauty spot, Needham Lake.
Julie Potter, 51, said she spotted more than a dozen of the white birds, that are part of the heron family, at the lake on Monday morning.
Miss Potter, who lives in nearby Stonham Parva, said: "We often see two or three Little egrets at the lake as well as two grey herons but this is the biggest group I have seen anywhere.
"I was told they often spend the winter here and roost at Needham Lake."
According to the RSPB, Little Egrets were first spotted in the UK in 1989 but are now are a far more common sight in East Anglia.
You may also want to watch:
Miss Potter, who used to live in Essex, originally took up photography as a hobby to support her daughter's love of bird watching - the pair were regular visitors to RSPB Minsmere.
Her "huge passion for wildlife photography" was one of the key reasons Miss Potter moved to Suffolk. She said: "In lockdown it was a saving grace to be able to get down to the lake early and take some photographs."
Most Read
- 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 2 Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award
- 3 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
- 4 Right-side headache, fortress Adams Park and a style shift
- 5 New headteacher has the 'best job in the world'
- 6 Man in intensive care after group alleyway attack
- 7 County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents
- 8 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan
- 9 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 10 Woman, 21, sexually assaulted in Saxmundham
Miss Potter said that by sharing her pictures in local photography Facebook groups she hopes to show people "what a lovely place Needham Lake is". She is hoping to set up her own photography page soon.