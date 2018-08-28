Felixstowe nursery in special measures after poor Ofsted inspection

A nursery in Felixstowe has been put into special measures after it received its second “inadequate” Ofsted inspection this year.

Little Hoppers, which opened in 2012, has seen declining Ofsted ratings over the past two years, being inspected four times and receiving two “requires improvement” ratings and most recently, two “inadequate” ratings.

The most recent inspection, which took place on October 29 this year, rated the nursery’s quality of teaching, learning and assessment, and outcomes for children as needing improvement.

However, their effectiveness of leadership and management, personal development, behaviour and welfare received an inadequate rating, leading to an overall grade of inadequate.

A spokesman from Little Hoppers said: “Little Hoppers are disappointed with the outcome of the recent Ofsted inspection. However, a new manager has recently been appointed.

“Improvements have already been made and further progress will continue to made to meet Ofsted requirements.

“We are working in close liaison with the local authority and Ofsted with this matter and we are in no doubt that this current situation is temporary.

“Despite having received this grade we can reassure all of our parents that the safety, security and development of their children remains paramount and their wellbeing and welfare is not being compromised.”

The nursery, in Wadgate Road, will now have to have another inspection within half a year to assess whether it has made the improvements required.

At the time of the assessment, the nursery employed 11 staff member and looked after 35 children.

The report read: “The provider has failed to ensure that there is a suitable deputy manager who is capable of leading the pre-school in the manager’s absence. As a result of this, there are times when staff are unsure who is in charge.

“Additionally, the provider has not recorded information relating to the staff suitability checks that have been undertaken.

“This compromises children’s safety.

“The quality of teaching is variable.

“Staff do not consistently support children’s play and learning effectively to promote their development.”