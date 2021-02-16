Human skull found by child on beach
- Credit: Alisha Nadene Smith
Police believe a human skull, found by a child walking along a beach, may have been washed ashore by the tide.
The grim discovery is understood to have been made by a 13-year-old girl and her father as they walked along the beach near Harwich.
Police have confirmed that the skull is human but have yet to establish its age.
The discovery was made on Sunday afternoon at Irlam’s Beach, Little Oakley, about midway between Harwich and Walton-on-the-Naze.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A human skull was found by a member of the public while walking along Irlam’s Beach, Little Oakley, at around 3.30pm on Sunday, February 14.
"At present, it is not known how old the skull is but we believe it may have been brought in by the tide.
"Enquiries are ongoing, but this is not being treated as suspicious."
