Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Quirky new gift shop to open on Suffolk coast

14 May, 2019 - 16:03
Little Pretty gift shop is due to open in Southwold. Picture: REBECCA RIX-MEO

Little Pretty gift shop is due to open in Southwold. Picture: REBECCA RIX-MEO

Archant

A quirky new gift shop opening in Southwold has set its sights on showcasing the best of Suffolk's artistic talent - while also proving more unusual stores can thrive in the online shopping era.

Little Pretty gift shop is due to open in Southwold. Picture: REBECCA RIX-MEOLittle Pretty gift shop is due to open in Southwold. Picture: REBECCA RIX-MEO

Rebecca Rix-Meo decided to fulfil a life-long dream to open her own store after running a cottage rental firm in the coastal resort for 18 years.

With many friends in the town's business community, she did not want to tread on any toes - so set out to create a shop completely different from anything else in the area.

The result is Little Pretty, selling high-quality gifts and accessories made by creative and artistic types in Suffolk.

Mrs Rix-Meo, who has appointed one member of staff to help her run the store, said it has taken "guts and lot of hard work" to go through with the idea.

But she is confident of success, because she believes she is "trying to offer unique pieces that aren't available elsewhere".

The Trinity Street store, which opens on Saturday, May 18, includes a selection of silver pendants, cosmetics, homewares, decorations and even a men's section.

"Half the stuff in the shop has been made by local people," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"I have cherry-picked all the best bits that people are making.

"People are making amazing things and I'm trying to showcase some of the best that are available.

"Being able to talk to brilliant, creative people and cherry-pick bits of artwork really reflects my arty background.

"It's something I've always wanted to do."

However while many shops face a challenge to survive as online shopping continues to grow, Mrs Rix-Meo believes: "People who are in a position to set up independent stores are in a better position now, because of the fact not everyone wants to shop online.

"Lots of people want to have that shopping experience.

"They want to go into town, have a bit of lunch and see the products. People still want that."

The closure of many big name retailers has also forced many shoppers to re-evaluate what they like, she said.

"They look for unique things," Mrs Rix-Meo said. "There is definitely a market for that.

"It does take guts and a lot of hard work to do it, but I think the current climate may improve my chances."

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Suffolk Market Events is named ‘Best Rural Enterprise’ in the East of England

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events at Sudbury Farmers Market Picture: Nigel Brown

Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists