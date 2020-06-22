E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man bailed following arrest in connection with armed police incident

PUBLISHED: 14:10 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 22 June 2020

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE

STUART POOLE

A man held in connection with an incident involving an imitation firearm has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Armed police were called to reports of an argument between neighbours in Long Melford at the weekend.

Officers were called to Little St Mary’s at about 9.20pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported seeing police cars, a dog unit and armed officers near the fire station.

A constabulary spokesman said armed officers were deployed following reports that an argument involving neighbours and what was believed to have been a firearm – had broken out.

On arrival, officers retrieved an imitation firearm gun – later confirmed to be a BB gun – and arrested one man at the scene.

He has since been released on bail to report to police on August 6.

Police said no-one received any injuries as a result of the incident and that there were “no further issues”.

Topic Tags:

