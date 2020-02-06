Man dies in fatal A140 lorry crash
Suffolk police have confirmed that a man has died as the result of a collision between a van and a lorry on the A140.
The road was closed from around 4pm this afternoon after the crash completely blocked the road at Little Stonham.
All emergency services were called to the incident including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash whilst the lorry driver was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment to suspected broken wrists.
The road will now remain closed overnight whilst the initial investigation continues and the two vehicles are removed from the scene.
