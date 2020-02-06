Man dies in fatal A140 lorry crash

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Suffolk police have confirmed that a man has died as the result of a collision between a van and a lorry on the A140.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road was closed from around 4pm this afternoon after the crash completely blocked the road at Little Stonham.

All emergency services were called to the incident including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash whilst the lorry driver was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment to suspected broken wrists.

MORE: A140 closed after crash

The road will now remain closed overnight whilst the initial investigation continues and the two vehicles are removed from the scene.