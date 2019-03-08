Woman murdered at Magpie Inn named by police

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk police have named the woman who was murdered in Little Stonham over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Magpie Inn in Little Stonham at 3.30am on Sunday, November 10.

A woman was found to be unresponsive at the pub and received treatment from paramedics before dying at the scene a short time later.

The woman has now been identified by police as Irena Kuzmina, 45, from Purfleet in Essex.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that investigations into Ms Kuzmina's death were continuing.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination into her death was found to be inconclusive with further tests required.

A 52-year-old woman from Dagenham was arrested on suspicion of murder by officers at the scene on Sunday morning.

She was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was then released on bail until Sunday, December 8, pending further enquiries.