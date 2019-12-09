Jewellery, watch and bank card stolen in village burglary
PUBLISHED: 15:57 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 09 December 2019
A number of items - including a bank card, jewellery and a watch - were stolen following a burglary in a village near Sudbury.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary, which happened between 3pm on Sunday, November 17 and 11.30am on Thursday, November 21 at a home in The Street, Little Waldingfield.
Burglars smashed a window to gain entry and a messy search was carried out, with a bank card, jewellery and watch among the items stolen.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/70482/19.
