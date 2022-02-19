Live art and music events planned as festival expands

A riverside community is to host part of a series of live art and music events being planned at the end of February and start of March.

Woodbridge Festival is linking-up with partners including Noise of Art, The Riverside Cinema and Theatre, Beach Street, Aspire Black Suffolk, The Boathouse, Tide Mill, Suffolk Wildlife Trust and Ipswich Arts Centre, for the shows, which will include a performance by dance star Richard Norris, one half of electronic dance duo The Grid.

The events include:

February 28 - the festival brings its live music concerts back to the 107-year-old Riverside Theatre in Woodbridge, with Richard Norris, part of the duo The Grid (with Soft Cell’s David Ball), has topped the charts in 10 countries.

March 11/12 - the festival joins events at Arlingtons, Ipswich’s glamorous pop-up music, arts and eco museum, as part of Ipswich Borough Council’s re-opening of the town centre event, including light art, music and eco exhibitions hosted by several different partners.

March 12 - the festival joins events at Beach Street in Felixstowe, with light art projections lighting up the Crazy House and Ibiza legend Chris Coco and Noise of Art’s Ben Osborne bringing their Balearic beats to the beach.

March 17 - the festival returns to Woodbridge to project onto the iconic Tide Mill for a special St Patrick’s night celebration.

The event will feature Tide Mill Out, a show that creates club music and visuals from the internal working of the Tide Mill, and projects them onto the building’s exterior. The audio-visual piece was recently featured on the BBC.

The popular Woodbridge Community Disco hits town on Saturday, March 19 with special guests to be announced.

On March 20 Tide Mill Out makes an appearance as an audio-visual art installation in the Miller’s Barn, Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Foxborough Farm.

Finally Sally Rogers, half of pioneering acid jazz, Balearic house and nu-disco outfit A Man Called Adam, joins in for March’s Live from the Riverside on March 28.

Ben Osborne, festival founder and programmer, said: "It's been great to keep the festival going throughout the pandemic.

“We held monthly events in 2020 when we couldn't do the annual event and then in 2021 held both regular events and the event in the park - with 1,000 people happy to be back together, safely, to enjoy music, creativity and community.