UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 06 October 2019

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Stay with us for the latest information as heavy rainfall causes chaos on Suffolk's roads.

Throughout the day will be bringing you updates and pictures from the worse affected areas as the emergency services warn road users not to travel unless it is essential.

Read more: Heavy rain sparks flooding as drivers urged to only make essential journeys





Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge farming vehicle stuck on narrow road prompts calls for tighter restrictions

A sugar beet tractor got stuck on Cardinalls Road in Stowmarket. Picture: BROOKE DRAKE

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

