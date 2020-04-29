Gamers grand aim on Fortnite for the NHS

Mckenzie will be streaming a marathon 12 hour gaming session on May 2 to raise money for the NHS. Picture: VANYA GODDARD Archant

A 10-year-old boy is all set for a marathon gaming session, as he aims to play continuously for 12 hours straight to raise money for the NHS.

Mckenzie came up with the idea himself and said: "The NHS save our lives, no matter who we are”." Picture: VANYA GODDARD Mckenzie came up with the idea himself and said: "The NHS save our lives, no matter who we are”." Picture: VANYA GODDARD

Mckenzie Ross, from Sudbury, is hoping to raise £1,000 in his gaming quest by playing the popular online video games including Fortnite and Apex streaming live on Twitch.

Mckenzie, who attends Woodhall Primary School and is being supported by Tesco in Sudbury, said: “The NHS are doing everything to help us in this awful time. They are putting others’ health, safety and well-being before their own.

“To give a little back to show our appreciation for the hours of hard work, as well as the emotional rollercoaster they must face each day, is something so small compared to what they are giving us.”

“The NHS save our lives, no matter who we are.”

Mckenzie’s gaming marathon will stream from 8am to 8pm on May 2 and viewers can watch live by click here.

To donate, click here.