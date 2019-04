Road closed after power cable comes down

The cable came down in Upper Road, Little Cornard, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A road has been closed in west Suffolk after a live power cable came down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the incident in Upper Road, Little Cornard, near Sudbury, at 10.20am and the road is currently closed.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers are awaiting the arrival of UK Power Networks to make the scene safe.