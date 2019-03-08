Live
Suffolk Food and Drinks Awards - winners set to be revealed tonight
PUBLISHED: 17:44 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 29 April 2019
Dreams Studio Bali
These evening chefs, restaurateurs, producers and retailers will come together to celebrate Suffolk’s finest food and drink at Milsom’s Kesgrave Hall.
We will be announcing the winners of the 2019 Suffolk Food and Drink Awards live from The Hangar.
