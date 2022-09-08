Live
LIVE UPDATES: The Queen dies aged 96 – Reaction in Suffolk
People across Suffolk have been reacting to the news of the Queen's death at age 96 – follow the latest updates here.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's death in a short statement this evening.
It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”