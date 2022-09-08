LIVE UPDATES: The Queen dies aged 96 – Reaction in Suffolk

Live

The Queen pictured earlier this year - Credit: PA

People across Suffolk have been reacting to the news of the Queen's death at age 96 – follow the latest updates here.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's death in a short statement this evening.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”