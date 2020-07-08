E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘My initial reaction was to try and save him’ - PC rescues biker at roadside

PUBLISHED: 10:58 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 08 July 2020

Pc Liz Ferris has been put forward for a commendation after helping to save a man's life. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

An off-duty police officer who helped save a man’s life has been put forward for a commendation.

Pc Liz Ferris performed CPR on an unresponsive motorcyclist for 15minutes, after finding him in the road while driving in Tiptree.

Passing paramedics were flagged down and used a defibrillator while Pc Ferris, who has over 15 years experience with Essex Police, continued CPR.

The rider started breathing again and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Pc Ferris, who is based at Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said: “I was driving home and I noticed the man on the floor.

“He didn’t have a pulse and my initial reaction was to try and save him - it was a long 10-plus minutes.

“Fortunately, members of the public were able to flag down passing paramedics and the man started breathing.

“I’ve been told I’ve been put forward for a commendation and it’s nice to get recognition.

“I hope the motorcyclist is well and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

The incident took place while Pc Ferris was driving along Maldon Road on Tuesday, June 30.

Adam Pipe, head of Essex Police’s Roads Policing, received an email from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust about Pc Ferris’ actions.

He said: “The email stated that without her presence and quick action the patient would have been beyond help.

“Not only did Liz save a stranger’s life, she also demonstrated the professionalism and highest standards of a police officer.”

