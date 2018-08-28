‘Shining star to us all’ - nine-year-old brain tumour sufferer writes inspiring book during treatment

Young baker Lizzie Bramall who has an inoperable brain tumor has penned a book of her favourite recipes Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

She might be battling an inoperable brain tumour - but that has not stopped this inspirational nine-year-old getting celebrities to help her with a book which raises funds for others sufferers.

Nine-year-old Lizzie Bramall was diagnosed with the tumour in February after experiencing two weeks of symptoms including intermittent double vision and balance problems.

Following her diagnosis, she and her family set up Lizzie’s Fund to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity, which invests in research and offers support to those affected by the disease.

Lizzie’s Fund has already raised more than £88,000 for the charity - but keen to go further still, the Nayland girl has spent the hours she been undergoing radiotherapy and drug treatment working on a book of her favourite baking recipes.

As well as including her friends’ and family’s favourite treats, she has even persuaded Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain to contribute a recipe, as well as celebrity Noel Edmonds to write the foreword.

Mr Edmonds’ foreword to the book, entitled Keep Baking, says he is “lost in admiration” for Lizzie’s determination, expertise and creativity.

“Let me just say - brilliant Lizzie, thank you for the happiness and inspiration you’re bringing to all around you,” he added.

In her own foreword to the book, Lizzie said baking helped her to stay positive during her treatment.

“I have always loved baking,” she said.

“I have lots of happy early memories of being busy in the kitchen, baking and decorating cakes.

“When I found out that I had a brain tumour, I thought it was lucky that I could still do my favourite hobby and that I could keep baking.”

In a cruel twist, Lizzie herself lost her appetite for cakes during her treatment.

But she says: “Even when my taste buds changed and I lost my sweet tooth, I still liked baking cakes for others even though I didn’t like to eat them myself.

“I also like being able to take baking presents as a thank you to people who help me.”

They have included the radiotherapy team at University College Hospital in London, staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Treehouse in Ipswich – part of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Junior Bake Off winner and vlogger Nikki Lilly has also contributed a specially written recipe for Lizzie’s book.

On the cover of the book, she wrote: “From the moment I met Lizzie I was inspired by her amazing baking skills and dogged determination.

“Lizzie is a true hero and a shining star to us all.”

Lizzie’s mum Sally said: “Lizzie’s greatest passion is baking and it has been since she was very little.

“Keep Baking was a wonderful project to focus on over the summer and we are all so proud to see the book now it’s in print.”

For more about Lizzie’s Fund, or to donate, visit https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/our-supporter-groups/supporter-groups/groups/lizzies-fund/