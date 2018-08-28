Partly Cloudy

‘Shining star to us all’ - nine-year-old brain tumour sufferer writes inspiring book during treatment

PUBLISHED: 16:04 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:04 14 November 2018

Young baker Lizzie Bramall who has an inoperable brain tumor has penned a book of her favourite recipes Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

She might be battling an inoperable brain tumour - but that has not stopped this inspirational nine-year-old getting celebrities to help her with a book which raises funds for others sufferers.

Nine-year-old Lizzie Bramall was diagnosed with the tumour in February after experiencing two weeks of symptoms including intermittent double vision and balance problems.

Following her diagnosis, she and her family set up Lizzie’s Fund to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity, which invests in research and offers support to those affected by the disease.

Lizzie’s Fund has already raised more than £88,000 for the charity - but keen to go further still, the Nayland girl has spent the hours she been undergoing radiotherapy and drug treatment working on a book of her favourite baking recipes.

As well as including her friends’ and family’s favourite treats, she has even persuaded Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain to contribute a recipe, as well as celebrity Noel Edmonds to write the foreword.

Mr Edmonds’ foreword to the book, entitled Keep Baking, says he is “lost in admiration” for Lizzie’s determination, expertise and creativity.

“Let me just say - brilliant Lizzie, thank you for the happiness and inspiration you’re bringing to all around you,” he added.

In her own foreword to the book, Lizzie said baking helped her to stay positive during her treatment.

“I have always loved baking,” she said.

“I have lots of happy early memories of being busy in the kitchen, baking and decorating cakes.

“When I found out that I had a brain tumour, I thought it was lucky that I could still do my favourite hobby and that I could keep baking.”

In a cruel twist, Lizzie herself lost her appetite for cakes during her treatment.

But she says: “Even when my taste buds changed and I lost my sweet tooth, I still liked baking cakes for others even though I didn’t like to eat them myself.

“I also like being able to take baking presents as a thank you to people who help me.”

They have included the radiotherapy team at University College Hospital in London, staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Treehouse in Ipswich – part of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Junior Bake Off winner and vlogger Nikki Lilly has also contributed a specially written recipe for Lizzie’s book.

On the cover of the book, she wrote: “From the moment I met Lizzie I was inspired by her amazing baking skills and dogged determination.

“Lizzie is a true hero and a shining star to us all.”

Lizzie’s mum Sally said: “Lizzie’s greatest passion is baking and it has been since she was very little.

“Keep Baking was a wonderful project to focus on over the summer and we are all so proud to see the book now it’s in print.”

For more about Lizzie’s Fund, or to donate, visit https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/our-supporter-groups/supporter-groups/groups/lizzies-fund/

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

11 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

MPs from across Suffolk and north Essex were still waiting to hear details of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of the agreement getting support from the House of Commons.

Suffolk police seeks ‘inspirational’ chief constable

41 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, is retiring in April next year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police is seeking an ‘inspirational’ replacement for its outgoing chief constable.

Firefighters concerned after bungalow floods

46 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Ducksen Road, Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to a flooded home in Mendlesham today amid concerns property’s electric under-floor heating could be a safety hazard.

Felixstowe schools to part ties with controversial academy trust

47 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy is to cut ties with Academies Enterprise Trust Picture: PAUL NIXON

An academy trust which has come under fire from concerned parents is to relinquish control of two Felixstowe schools amid government pressure.

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

51 minutes ago Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Mass delays on Liverpool Street service

55 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Greater Anglia have announced delays and cancellations after a points failure Picture: NEIL PERRY

Delays and cancellations are expected from London Liverpool Street services to East Anglia after a points failure.

