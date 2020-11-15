Tributes paid to ‘elegant’ fundraiser Lizzie Carr

Tributes have been paid to an ‘elegant’ grandmother who was a passionate volunteer throughout her life.

Elizabeth Carr, nee Gates, known as Lizzie, died on October 15 aged 73.

Mrs Carr was born in Ipswich and spent the vast majority of her life living in Suffolk.

She met her husband Anthony Carr whilst at a party and after marriage moved with him to Southwold where he volunteered on the lifeboats.

The couple had two sons, William and Edward and went on to have four grandchildren.

“She thought the world of them,” said Mr Carr.

“And they thought the world of her.”

Over the years the couple moved around the county living in Southwold, Cratfield, Bures and eventually Orford.

In all of these places Mrs Carr was heavily involved in local fundraising efforts.

“She helped a lot in the church,” said Mr Carr.

As well as fundraising Mrs Carr enjoyed getting out on the water sailing.

“We were patrons of a Thames Barge based in Suffolk,” said Mr Carr.

As well as sailing Mrs Carr was also a keen tennis player and was part of the club at Thorpeness.

A funeral was held recently for Mrs Carr, her husband said that it was a shame that because of the restrictions more people weren’t allowed to attend.

“We would have had 300 or 400 at the funeral if we could,” said Mr Carr.

Shortly before her death the couple had been hoping to mark the 75th anniversary of her father Bunny Gates’ return from a prisoner of war camp with a large celebration.

“The virus put a stop to that,” said Mr Carr.

Describing his wife, Mr Carr said:“She was such an elegant lady.

“She did so much.”