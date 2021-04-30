Warning over noise nuisance from low-flying helicopters

Published: 10:51 AM April 30, 2021 Updated: 11:21 AM April 30, 2021

MOD Woodbridge's Rock Barracks will carry out helicopter training next month - Credit: Sgt Shane Davies

Rock Barracks have warned people living in and around Woodbridge there could be some noise nuisance in May thanks to helicopter pilot training.

Training is taking place at the MOD's Rock Barracks, in Woodbridge with daytime exercises planned from May 10 to 14 with low-flying helicopters, Hollesley Parish Council has said.

Helicopters are likely to be low flying during that time, and will be heard in the area surrounding the base.

The MOD station officer has apologised for any noise inconvenience during that week.