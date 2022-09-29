Ambitious £10k target for restoration of iconic pub sign

Stonham Parva parish council has set their sights high with an ambitious £10,000 fundraising target to restore the Magpie pub sign over the A140. - Credit: Archant

A parish council has set its sights high with an ambitious £10,000 fundraising target to restore its "iconic landmark".

The grade II-listed Magpie pub sign over the A140 in Little Stonham was taken down for safety reasons after a post was struck in July 2021.

One year later, Stonham Parva Parish Council announced its intentions to raise £20,000 to £30,000 to restore the sign.

The council is now trying to raise an ambitious sum of £10,000 for the first instalment through its Crowdfunder page.

Once this target has been met, it will use the money to change the legal ownership of the sign, change land registry ownership of the land the posts sit on, restore the sign's ironwork, gain approval from Suffolk Highways for restoration, apply for planning permission, agree road closures and organise crane hire.

Councillor Matt Sealby said: "The aim is to honour the heritage of the sign and erect this as true to the original as possible.

"The parish council along with the village feel that, without the sign, there is something missing and we are all working very hard to bring this iconic landmark to life."