News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Election 2021: Great Cornard by-election candidates for Babergh unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:12 PM April 9, 2021   
Voters will be taking to the polls in Suffolk on Thursday. Picture: SARAH lUCY BROWN

Great Cornard voters will take part in a Babergh council by-election in 2021 - Credit: Archant

Four candidates have put themselves forward for the Babergh District Council by-election next month for the Great Cornard seat.

Voters in Great Cornard will be able to vote for a new district councillor on May 6, alongside the police and crime commissioner and Suffolk County Council polls taking place the same day.

The ward has three seats at Babergh council, all of which were secured by the Conservative party in the 2019 local elections. However the resignation of Honor Grainger-Howard has prompted a by-election.

The candidates standing are as follows:

Marjorie Bark (Liberal Democrats)

You may also want to watch:

Simon Barrett (Conservative)

James Killbery (Green)

Most Read

  1. 1 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
  2. 2 Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press conference
  3. 3 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
  1. 4 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
  2. 5 Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
  3. 6 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
  4. 7 Four-vehicle crash closes A14 petrol station for more than 15 hours
  5. 8 Stuart Watson's Verdict: Takeover is intoxicating... This time it does feel different
  6. 9 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
  7. 10 Two keepers and Aussie striker head group of six youngsters leaving Town

Jake Thomas (Labour)

Polls will be open between 7am and 10pm on May 6, or for postal votes where people have registered to do so.

Local Election
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary have given their first press conference since taking over at Ipswich Town

Live

Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus