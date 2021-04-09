Election 2021: Great Cornard by-election candidates for Babergh unveiled

Published: 5:12 PM April 9, 2021

Great Cornard voters will take part in a Babergh council by-election in 2021

Four candidates have put themselves forward for the Babergh District Council by-election next month for the Great Cornard seat.

Voters in Great Cornard will be able to vote for a new district councillor on May 6, alongside the police and crime commissioner and Suffolk County Council polls taking place the same day.

The ward has three seats at Babergh council, all of which were secured by the Conservative party in the 2019 local elections. However the resignation of Honor Grainger-Howard has prompted a by-election.

The candidates standing are as follows:

Marjorie Bark (Liberal Democrats)

Simon Barrett (Conservative)

James Killbery (Green)

Jake Thomas (Labour)

Polls will be open between 7am and 10pm on May 6, or for postal votes where people have registered to do so.