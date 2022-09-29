Council tax may be axed for the poorest in Babergh and Mid Suffolk

The worst-off households may not have to pay council tax at all - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A full council tax reduction scheme for the worst-off households could be introduced in Babergh and Mid Suffolk next year.

Cabinet councillors on the two district councils will next week choose from four options for the introduction of working age council tax reduction schemes to put to residents in a public consultation.

The choice recommended by officers is a maximum possible reduction of 100% for people who get certain benefits or Universal Credit.

Rather than reviewing eligibility for the full council tax cut every month as earnings fluctuate, the recommended route proposes an automated system based on department for work and pensions (DWP) data.

The alternative options are for a full maximum reduction but with monthly means testing, full maximum reduction given based on an automated system but without transitional protection and continuing with the existing maximum reduction of 95%. These are not recommended by officers.

After consultation and a further council discussion, the revised scheme is expected to be implemented at the start of April next year.



