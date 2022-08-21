Councils urge people to check what cost of living support they can get

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils are urging people to check what cost of living support schemes they are entitled to. - Credit: MSDC/PAUL NIXON/Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils are urging residents to check whether they're entitled to a raft of schemes to help with the cost of living.

A wide variety of schemes have been announced across the UK as well as in the districts and council bosses fear people could be missing out on support they are entitled to.

Leader of Babergh District Council, John Ward, said: “We know how tight things are for people right now – and household budgets are set to be squeezed further over coming months.

"We are here to help our residents and communities and want to ensure people understand the range of support available and how to access it.

"Combating the cost of living is one of our top priorities, so I urge anyone who thinks they may be entitled to this help to check our website for more information.”

Leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, Suzie Morley, added: “Making sure everyone can afford to live and work in our districts is front of mind for the councils, and we are working to ensure we can tackle the cost of living both now and in the coming months and years.”

For more information check the government website at gov.uk/check-benefits-financial-support and visit the district council's websites.