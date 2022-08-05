Applications open for free tree planting scheme for new parents

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have opened applications for a scheme offering a free tree for new parents.

The Tree for Life scheme hands out trees to parents welcoming a newborn, or who have lost a child, between January 1 and December 31 2022.

The scheme previously ran in 2020 and 2021, with over 1,000 trees given out so far.

Baby Theo with is tree for life.

The project is also open to those without a garden, with planting locations available throughout the districts – including at Needham Lake, Shotley Golden Wood, Broom Hill in Hadleigh, Gallowsfield Wood in Haughley and Sproughton Millennium Green.

Sam Evans, who applied for a tree for her son Harrison in the past, said: “It's a really special scheme, even if you don’t have space in your garden, you can plant it locally and visit your tree.

“Harrison is such an outdoorsy boy – he loves being outside. He’s always shown a real interest in the garden, in the plants and the trees. It’s lovely to have the tree in our garden as something sentimental for the family.

“As parents, we’re aware of the benefits trees bring, but being able to teach that to little ones with this hands-on experience, brings it all together.”

Aiden planting his tree for life with help from grandad Steven, Mummy Becky and Nana Sharon.

Councillor Jessica Fleming, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Tree for Life is our way of celebrating Mid Suffolk’s new arrivals.

"It also allows us to give back to our communities, and make sure our environment can be enjoyed by future generations, in line with our biodiversity and climate change ambitions.

“I’d encourage any new parents in the district to apply, and join more than 1,000 families who are already enjoying their trees both now and, over the years to come.”

Councillor Jane Gould, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable transport, said: “Our well-loved Tree for Life scheme continues to be very popular, with hundreds of new parents applying every year.

"So, if you’re eligible and haven’t already, please make sure you apply to claim your free tree.

“It’s a special way to benefit both our environment and support county-wide climate ambitions, while also giving families a reason to spend time in the garden planting and nurturing their tree for years to come.”

Rory was another recipient of a tree.

Elsie getting involved with her tree planting.

Dorothy with her tree for life.